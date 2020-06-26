Virginia judge dismisses Twitter from lawsuit filed by Nunes

HENRICO, Va. - A circuit judge in Virginia has dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall on Wednesday ruled Twitter is not liable for allegedly slanderous tweets about Nunes that were posted anonymously.
Marshall cited a federal law that provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.
A Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts are still defendants in the case.
