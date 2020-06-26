VHSL holds off on releasing fall athletic schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VHSL said in a statement that no decisions have been made on sports in the fall.
The VHSL Executive Committee met on June 25 to discuss the FY2021 Budget and fall sports.
Due to the state moving into Phase 3 reopenings on July 1, VHSL staff did not bring forth recommendations for fall athletic schedules.
“All our efforts are working towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future phases.”
The committee also voted to hold additional meetings in July and August as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.