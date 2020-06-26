USPS offers up to $50k reward in connection to mail carrier assault

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward in connection to the assault of a mail carrier in Highland Springs.
On Friday, June 19 around 3:30 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 200 block of S. Elm Avenue for the report of an assault.
According to police, the victim, a mail carrier for USPS, was walking his assigned beat when he said a vehicle passed him on the street, made a u-turn and came up behind him and yelled.
“As the victim turned, someone in the vehicle shot at him with a paintball gun multiple times, striking him on an extremity,” police said.
Police said the vehicle then left the area.
A USPS representative arrived on the scene to take over the investigation.
A USPS official said the victim was struck several times by a suspect or suspects in a late model green colored Chevrolet Malibu bearing possible Virginia tags.
“USPS is offering a reward up to $50,000 for the arrest and conviction of those responsible,” a spokesman said. “Assaults on postal carriers are serious offenses and fall under federal statutes.”
The crime falls under “18 U.S. Code § 111. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees” and if convicted, a suspect could face one to eight years in federal prison, depending on factors involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Hotline at (877) 876-2455.
