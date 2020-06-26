Stoney says Richmond can begin phase three of reopening on July 1

“As we look at local and regional trends in cases, hospitalization data and indications of hospital capacity, I support Richmond advancing into Phase Three,” said Director of Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts Dr. Danny Avula. “However, our ability to move past Phase Three is contingent on all of us continuing to the practices that we know work to limit the spread of disease: symptom screening, handwashing, mask-wearing and physical distancing. We continue to urge strict adherence to the Governor’s guidelines.”