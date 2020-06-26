RPD: William ‘Jody’ Blackwell no longer interim police chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department confirms that William “Jody” Blackwell is no longer the interim police chief.
Richmond Reporter Henry Graff confirmed the information with RPD on Friday.
Sources say Blackwell resigned from the position, effective on Friday, and will be returning to his role as major.
An internal memo was sent to police staff on Friday informing them of the change, sources said.
Blackwell was named Interim Police Chief after Mayor Levar Stoney asked for former police chief Will Smith’s resignation.
There is no word on who will take over the position.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more details become available.
