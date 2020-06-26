Police: Man breaks into business after 3-vehicle crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces multiple charges including vandalism after police say he broke into a business after he was involved in a crash.
On Thursday around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of Paragon Place for a report of a three-vehicle crash.
As officers were en route, witnesses told dispatchers they were helping a man out of a vehicle who appeared to be having a medical emergency. Dispatchers were advised the man then possibly crossed Glenside Drive.
Shortly after, a call was made to police about a subject, matching the description of the man involved in the accident, breaking into a locked business in the 5400 block of Glenside Drive and vandalizing it.
Witnesses told NBC12 it was a Virginia Credit Union bank.
Upon arrival, officers saw employees of the business running out of the building.
“A perimeter was immediately set up; communications with the man ensued and he came out peacefully, without incident,” police said.
Markee Tyrone Thomas, 30, of Henrico, was arrested.
Thomas faces charges of two counts of hit and run, petit vandalism, felony vandalism, unlawful entry, DUI and possession of marijuana.
