Police continue to ask for tips in connection to 7-year-old killed by celebratory gunfire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Crime Solvers continue to search for answers and clues in connection to the death of a 7-year-old boy who they say was killed by celebratory gunfire.
On July 4, 2013, Brendon Mackey and his father were attending the annual fireworks display at Swift Creek Reservoir when Brendon was struck by a bullet while walking in front of the Boathouse Restaurant.
Police believe he was struck by a bullet randomly shot into the air.
“As we approach the anniversary of the tragic event, we want to take the opportunity to remind the public of Brendon’s Law. This law makes the act of celebratory gunfire resulting in injury a felony,” Crime Solvers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
