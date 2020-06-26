One officer injured, 15 people arrested after sit-in in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one officer was injured and 15 protesters were arrested after conducting a sit-in.
On June 25 between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., police received five calls for disorderly conduct in the Huguenot neighborhood.
After police arrived on the scene, police found dozens of protesters conducting a ‘sit-in', which blocked the roadway and obstructed traffic, according to police.
At 10:25 p.m., police announced that protesters were violating § 18.2-419, also known as picketing.
Police say they made more than a dozen announcements via loudspeakers over a 20-minute period.
Between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., police say 15 arrests were made:
- 11 of those arrests were made for Picketing. Those 11 people were released on a summons.
- One arrest was made for Obstruction of Justice. That person was released on a summons.
- Two people were arrested for Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer.
- One arrest was made for trespassing.
An officer was injured and treated at a local hospital.
Police say no Unlawful Assembly was declared.
