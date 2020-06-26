Officer injured; 15 people arrested after sit-in in Richmond’s Huguenot neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 15 people were arrested after a sit-in in Richmond’s Huguenot neighborhood Thursday night.
Richmond Police (RPD) say one officer was injured and was taken to the hospital.
No unlawful assembly was declared.
Here is the timeline of events from RPD:
9:30 – 10:15 p.m. – Police received five calls for disorderly conduct in the Huguenot neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found dozens of protesters conducting a “sit-in”, blocking the roadway and obstructing traffic
10:25 p.m. – Police first announced that protesters were violating § 18.2-419 (Picketing)*; more than a dozen of those announcements made via loud speaker over 20-minute period
10:45 – 11:00 p.m. – 15 arrests made: 11 for Picketing (all released on summons); one for Obstructing Justice (released on summons); two for Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer; one for Trespassing
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.