Officer injured; 15 people arrested after sit-in in Richmond’s Huguenot neighborhood

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 26, 2020 at 4:34 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 4:34 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 15 people were arrested after a sit-in in Richmond’s Huguenot neighborhood Thursday night.

Richmond Police (RPD) say one officer was injured and was taken to the hospital.

No unlawful assembly was declared.

Here is the timeline of events from RPD:

9:30 – 10:15 p.m. – Police received five calls for disorderly conduct in the Huguenot neighborhood.  Upon arrival, police found dozens of protesters conducting a “sit-in”, blocking the roadway and obstructing traffic

10:25 p.m. – Police first announced that protesters were violating § 18.2-419 (Picketing)*; more than a dozen of those announcements made via loud speaker over 20-minute period

10:45 – 11:00 p.m. – 15 arrests made: 11 for Picketing (all released on summons); one for Obstructing Justice (released on summons); two for Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer; one for Trespassing

