News to Know for June 26: 15 arrested overnight; Ashland teen missing; Mortgage, rent relief program; DMV extends registration deadlines; Low humidity, sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a chance to dry off during the weekend after the big storm overnight!
Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.
Police say one officer was injured and 15 protesters were arrested after conducting a sit-in.
Between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., police say 15 arrests were made in the Huguenot neighborhood:
- 11 of those arrests were made for Picketing. Those 11 people were released on a summons.
- One arrest was made for Obstruction of Justice. That person was released on a summons.
- Two people were arrested for Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer.
- One arrest was made for trespassing.
An officer was injured and treated at a local hospital.
The Ashland Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police said Carmella Angeline Reyes was last seen on Tuesday, June 16 around 8:35 a.m. when she left her home.
Officials said no foul play is indicated, but her family and police are concerned for her well-being given the amount of time she has been gone.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call police at (804) 365-6140 or (804) 798-1227.
Governor Northam announced help is on the way for people who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage as a result of the pandemic. $50 million in federal funding will be made available to assist Virginians. This as judges are set to resume eviction hearings next week.
Northam acknowledged Virginia has some of the highest eviction rates in the country and that too many families are one paycheck away from being on the street.
Thursday, he announced a Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. $50 million under the federal CARES Act will help Virginias make those payments.
The details of how to apply for the program will be made available Monday.
The governor also asked Circuit Court judges to extend the eviction moratorium, which is set to expire on June 28.
Following an announcement by Governor Ralph Northam in his Thursday press conference, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending the time that people across the commonwealth have to renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations.
Previously, the DMV had allowed all driver’s licenses expiring on or before July 31 to be extended until August 31 at the latest, registrations expiring in March, April, and May got 90 extra days, registrations expiring in June got 60 days, and those expiring in July got a 30-day extension.
Now, Executive Directive Seven (ED 7) has been amended again by Gov. Northam to officially extend the validity of every driver, vehicle, special identification, and driver credential that expires on or before July 31, 2020, for up to an additional 90 days, with October 31, 2020, as the absolute latest for any credential.
The new extension is in addition to the past one of up to 90 days through August 31.
The man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in Henrico earlier this month will not be released on bond, the judge ordered Thursday morning.
The judge ruling in Roger’s case says Rogers ‘chose’ to make his actions.
Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor announced via Twitter she brought additional charges against Rogers.
“I’m charging the strongest form of assault and hate crimes permitted under Virginia law,” Taylor announced.
On Thursday, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond shared his opinion with members of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Tom Barkin still has more questions than answers, about the continuing impact of COVID-19.
“Is it going to recede over time, or are there going to be future waves of infection that will overwhelm the economy? Will public health authorities resume their restraints or not? Will a vaccine be effective and widespread?” Barkin asked.
A sustainable recovery, Barkin told members of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, starts with aggressive and consistent workplace health protection protocols.
“I really believe defining those standards and ensuring they are broadly followed on a consistent basis, right, is actually the best stimulus of all,” Barkin said, “because it will convince people to come back to work. It will convince people to shop. And they can do so with confidence.”
For several nights residents of the Fan District and Monument Avenue have been complaining about blaring horns, helicopters overhead, and threatening chants from demonstrators hours after midnight.
Some residents along Monument Avenue posted a cellphone video of protestors still at it around at 3:26 a.m. Thursday morning.
Despite agreeing with the message behind the movement, residents say that the noise and the damage that happened to nearby businesses is keeping them up at night and afraid of what may happen next.
The United Communities Against Crime will be hosting a children’s march in Richmond.
The march will take place on June 27 at 10:00 a.m.
The march will start the Children’s Museum located on Broad Street and will end at the Arthur Ashe Center.
