Man injured in overnight Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting after one person was injured early Friday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Delmont Street for a reported shooting.
Dispatchers advised officers the victim, an adult male, was already on scene at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers canvassed the area and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (804) 780-1000 or by submitting any tips through the P3Tips app.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.