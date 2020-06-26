Man injured in overnight Henrico shooting

Man injured in overnight Henrico shooting
(Source: NBC12)
By Karina Bolster | June 26, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 12:26 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting after one person was injured early Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Delmont Street for a reported shooting.

Dispatchers advised officers the victim, an adult male, was already on scene at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (804) 780-1000 or by submitting any tips through the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.