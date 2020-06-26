Lawmakers react to Theodore Roosevelt statue coming down in NYC

A statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback guided by a Native American man, and an African man sits in front of the American Museum of Natural History, Monday, June 22, 2020, in New York. An African man is depicted at Roosevelt's side on the opposite side, not visible from this angle. The statue, which was installed in1940, will be taken down after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior. (Source: AP Photo/Kathy Willens)