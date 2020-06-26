Lawmakers react to Theodore Roosevelt statue coming down in NYC

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) -- The statue of Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City is coming down.
The city's major, Bill de Blasio, said the statue would be removed after the museum requested it.
“The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior. The City supports the Museum’s request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue,” de Blasio said in a statement.
“As we strive to advance our institution’s, our City’s, and our country’s passionate quest for racial justice, we believe that removing the Statue will be a symbol of progress and of our commitment to build and sustain an inclusive and equitable Museum community and broader society,” museum president Ellen Futter said in a statement.
