Latinos shoulder a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases. Advocates wants more representation in contact tracing.

“What it really comes down to is trust,” said Dr. Sergio Rimola, an OB-GYN in Vienna who serves as a member of the Virginia Latino Advisory Board. Contact tracing is a straightforward process of identifying positive COVID-19 cases and reaching out to others who might have been exposed. A case investigator is tasked with reaching out to positive patients and learning more about their illness, which includes compiling a list of people they might have exposed while they were sick. Contact tracers are tasked with calling those possible exposures and recommending the steps they should take to prevent further transmission.