Joint hearings on police, criminal justice reforms to be held in July, August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn announced the House Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committees will hold joint hearings in July and August to prepare police and criminal justice reforms for the upcoming Special Session and the 2021 regular General Assembly Session.
Three joint hearings will take place to discuss reforms that the body can move forward with during the Special Session Governor Northam intends to call in August.
Each hearing will focus on a specific area of police and criminal justice reform.
The Joint Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committee will be made up of House Members who serve on the House Courts of Justice and House Public Safety Committees.
The Joint Committee will be led by Chairs Charniele Herring (Courts of Justice) and Patrick Hope (Public Safety).
We cannot wait for the beginning of the Special Session to prepare legislation and receive public input on police and criminal justice reform,” Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said. “We have heard the pain and frustration of so many across the Commonwealth and thus will begin our committee work this July so we can pass important legislation when the Special Session commences.”
All hearings will be conducted virtually due to social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.