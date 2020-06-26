Infant dies after being left in hot car in Virginia

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police in Fairfax County said an infant has died after being left in a hot car on Friday.
Officers were called to the 6400 block of Meriwether Lane in Springfield after an infant was left in a car and found unresponsive.
The child was taken to the hospital where the infant later died.
After investigating, “detectives believe the child’s father inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time.”
The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
According to KidsandCars.org, this is at least the sixth child to die in a hot car in the United States this year.
“We are currently much lower than the average number of hot car deaths for this time of year due to the pandemic, but we are concerned that the numbers will increase as routines continue to shift and families begin going back to work,” said Amber Rollins, Director of KidsAndCars.org. She continued, “about 56% of hot car deaths are the result of children being unknowingly left in vehicles.”
