Forecast: Lower humidity and sunshine to start the weekend!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry and hot weather this weekend
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon and evening shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.