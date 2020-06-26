Forecast: Lower humidity and sunshine to start the weekend!

Isolated PM storm possible by the end of the weekend

By Sophia Armata | June 26, 2020 at 3:59 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 3:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry and hot weather this weekend

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon and evening shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

