Fire Chief: Vandalism at Charleston 9 firefighter memorial ‘heinous, disgusting'

“There is no greater symbol in humanity than that of a firefighter and the selfless acts that a firefighter does for his or her community without thought to his or her own safety,” Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia said. “This memorial is sacred to the Charleston Fire Department, is sacred to the service, but it’s important part of our community. And to think that somebody would deface this memorial is absolutely heinous. It’s disgusting. And on behalf of the Charleston Fire Department. I deplore the act.”