Candidates for Richmond Mayor talk campaigning during COVID-19

"COVID-19 has certainly changed the way we run campaigns. The Mayor's favorite part about campaigning has always been meeting voters where they're at - in their homes, at barbershops and restaurants, and at events around the city - and we are finding new and innovative ways to continue that while maintaining social distancing and following the advice of our health officials. We hope to be out on the campaign trail doing more traditional campaign events later this year, but until then, you'll continue to see the Mayor using technology to have important conversations about the future of the city."