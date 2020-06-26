Allen & Allen announces 2020 Hometown Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The personal injury law firm of Allen & Allen announced the 2020 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes. This year, the firm is honoring those who are working to fight COVID-19.
The Hometown Heroes celebrates acts of local heroism throughout the cities and communities surrounding Richmond, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg.
“I am excited to recognize this year’s class of extraordinary heroes who reflect Allen & Allen’s mission of service to others,” Firm President Edward L. Allen said. “All of these heroes have given selflessly to our communities and to others during these unprecedented times.”
The 2020 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes are:
- Cameron Bailey, Kenbridge
- Carina Carden, Jarratt
- Terry Ebright, Goochland
- Laura Fielden, Newport News
- Julie Goodman, Midlothian
- Bobby Haller, Sandston
- Robert Helms, Colonial Heights
- Kim Hill, Chesterfield
- Donna Howard, Richmond
- Angie Hutchison, Richmond
- Jennifer Lewis, Chester
- Kevin Michalek, Petersburg
- Elaine Miller, Richmond
- Craig Rasmusson, Henrico
- Kerry Richardson, Richmond
- Rhonda Sneed, Highland Springs
- Patrick Terry, Richmond
- Jennifer Burns, Ruckersville
- Kate Ellwood, Earlysville
- Doris Gelbman, Charlottesville
- Casey Kerrigan, Charlottesville
This year’s class joins a group of over 450 heroes who have been recognized by Allen & Allen over the past 10 years.
