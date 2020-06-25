Walk-in antibody testing available at Patient First

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Patient First is offering walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing at all of its medical centers.
The antibody tests are available every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and do not require an appointment.
Antibodies are found in the blood when the body is responding or has responded to an infection, such as COVID-19. Antibodies may give full or partial immunity to the virus, but it is not known how long the body will have antibodies or how much immunity they serve.
For a limited time, you can also receive an antibody test while donating blood to the American Red Cross. The antibody test results are available on the Blood Donor App or online about 7-10 days after a donation is made.
Antibody testing determines if someone previously has COVID-19 and does not diagnose an active infection. Patient First offers drive-up COVID-19 active virus testing at designated centers, by appointment. You can call a designated testing center to make an appointment.
There are five Patient First COVID-19 designated testing centers in the greater Richmond area:
- Patient First – Genito, 11020 Hull Street Road, 804-744-6310
- Patient First – Parham, 2205 N. Parham Road, 804-270-2150
- Patient First – Mechanicsville, 7238 Mechanicsville Turnpike, 804-559-9900
- Patient First – Midlothian, 8110 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-320-8160
- Patient First – Colonial Heights, 1260 Temple Ave, 804-518-2597
Results are generally available in 2 to 5 days. Patients can receive results via text message or by phone. The centers also offer testing for those who need it before returning to work.
