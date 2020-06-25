‘Unlawful assembly’ at Lee Monument for 4th consecutive night; Starbucks vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police (RPD) declared an ‘unlawful assembly’ at the Robert E. Lee Monument for a fourth consecutive night.
Police say a group of protesters gathered on the grounds on Wednesday night, defying the new rule banning gatherings there after sunset.
At 11:06 p.m., RPD announced over a bullhorn that protesters were trespassing and needed to leave. At 11:28 p.m., an unlawful assembly was declared after police say protesters started throwing rocks at law enforcement. At 11:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said the grounds were cleared and no use of force was used.
After protesters dispersed from the Lee Monument, RPD received a report of glass breaking and an explosion at the Starbucks on North Robinson Street. When officers arrived, they found a brick and lit flare were thrown to the store window. There are no reports of injuries.
Protesters also marched toward the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue. A NBC12 photographer was there and says people tied a rope around the statue and tried to pull it down. After failing to do so, the group left.
