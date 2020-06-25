Ukrop’s Market Hall set to open in late fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ukrop’s fans get ready - the company’s new Market Hall is set to open in late fall!
Ukrop’s is repurposing the Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village Campus at the corner of Horsepen and Patterson.
It will not be a grocery store, but a place to get some Ukrop’s favorites like fried chicken, potato wedges and pizza.
Previously, Bobby Ukrop, CEO of the Richmond-based company, said the new space will not only serve as a marketplace and dining space, but an opportunity to perhaps expand its product line.
“When you’re trying to get distribution of those products in the big chains, there’s a long time to get those products accepted. By having a retail space, albeit a small one, we will be able to test new items that we think might really work well,” Ukrop said.
On June 24, Ukrop’s posted updated photos from the site, saying it would open in late fall. The official date has still not been announced.
