News to Know for June 25: Arrests made during overnight protests; Phase 3 preps; Ukrop’s Market Hall update; Scattered showers, storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More rain is on the way, but start making your weekend plans now, because it’s going to dry out!
We have a marginal severe storm risk with damaging wind gusts possible. Rain chances linger late into the evening.
All of this is followed by dry and hotter weather this weekend. Plus, don’t forget about the Saharan Dust slated to arrive in Virginia by Saturday. It could bring haze and brilliant sunrises/sunsets.
Police declared an unlawful assembly for the fourth night in a row - and made four arrests.
It started at the Robert E. Lee monument before protesters were kicked off the grounds. Police say protesters started throwing rocks at law enforcement who were trying to disperse the crowd, but no force was returned.
Afterward, RPD received a report of glass breaking and an explosion at the Starbucks on North Robinson Street. When officers arrived, they found a brick and lit flare were thrown to the store window. There are no reports of injuries.
Protesters then tied a rope to the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue and tried to pull it down. After failing to do so, the group left, and protesters continued marching through the streets for hours.
Richmond police say 4 arrests were made overnight.
Things are tense right now - when you talk about race and policing. This conversation has been ongoing but the death of George Floyd brought it back to the forefront.
Join Karla Redditte and Anthony Antoine, as they tackle “Race in RVA,” and try to answer the question - “Where do we go from here?”
Richmond Police say all three men involved in a deadly crash along Forest Hill Avenue were shot.
Friends and family stopped by the site of the crash throughout the day yesterday to pay their respects and leave behind a tribute.
Police identified the victims as Cinque Johnson, 24, and Larry Branch, Jr, 24, both of Richmond. A third person is still in the hospital.
If you know anything or were in the area around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Richmond Police ask you to call 804-780-1000.
States are still shattering records, with nearly 35,000 cases reported Tuesday - the highest one-day total in two months.
There are currently 9 hotspots - Virginia is not included, but the closest state is North Carolina.
The spikes are so alarming, states hit hard early in the pandemic like New York, announced they’ll require two-week quarantines for people traveling from those hot spots.
Unless you want to quarantine for 14 days - that’s what the Virginia Department of Health is advising.
And United Airlines is temporarily suspending its seasonal service to Myrtle Beach due to a plummet in demand after the area saw a massive increase in coronavirus cases. The airline says service will be suspended starting July 6 and will monitor demand to see if they can bring it back for the spring and summer of next year.
Virginia is still in preps to begin phase three of Governor Northam’s reopening plan on July 1.
This means even more businesses that have been closed for months will be eagerly waiting to welcome guests. Entertainment venues will finally get to open their doors, but at 50 percent capacity.
When Virginia gets to phase three, people will be able to gather at social spaces as long as there are no more than 250 people. Restaurants and other retail spaces will be able to operate at full capacity.
You can expect an update from the governor at 2 p.m. today. In the meantime, read the full guidelines here.
The Virginia Department of Health has released its guidelines for the phased reopening of nursing homes.
In a 16-page report, the reopening happens in three phases. For a facility to enter phase one, the city it’s in must have been in the “Forward Virginia” phase one for at least 14 days with no COVID-19 cases in residents in the past 14 days.
Visitations will not be allowed until phase three, and all visitors will be screened and must wear a mask.
Right now in Henrico County, the school district is asking for input from parents on the best way to reopen in the fall. The school system is considering two approaches: one is a hybrid learning model designed to reduce the number of students in the school at the same time. The other approach is an all-virtual option.
The survey was sent out to parents last night via email. It is open until July 5.
Free coronavirus testing continues in Henrico from 9 to 11 a.m. at the East Henrico Rec Center on North Laburnum. You need to register by calling 804-205-3501.
Donate blood! The American Red Cross is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for those who give blood.
The testing may provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to coronavirus.
If you feel sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms, the American Red Cross will not test you. For more information about where you can donate blood, click here.
The new Ukrop’s Market Hall is officially set to open in late fall. Here’s a new look at the ongoing construction and a rendering of the finished facility:
The company is repurposing the Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village Campus at the corner of Horsepen and Patterson in Henrico.
It will not be a grocery store, but a place where you can get some Ukrop’s favorites like fried chicken, potato wedges and pizza.
