New Kent police warn residents of Wells Fargo Bank scam

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a Wells Fargo Bank scam.
According to New Kent police, several residents have received notices through text messages or email from MobileWellsBank, that their debit card was declined for a purchase at Macy’s.
Police say the majority of the residents receiving the messages do not have an account with Wells Fargo.
Police urge the public to do not open or click any links affiliated with the messages.
