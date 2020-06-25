Mortage, rent relief program created through CARES Act funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam along with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to create the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program using $50 million in CARES Act funding. The governor also asked Circuit Court judges to extend the eviction moratorium.
The program will help cover rent and mortgage payments on behalf of households who are experiencing financial instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I urge all landlords and lenders to parner with the state on this effort, so that we can help families get current on their rental and mortgage payments,” Governor Northam said. “Our priority is to prevent evictions and to get Virginians back on track.”
The program will launch on June 29. More information will be available at that time.
