Monument Avenue residents upset over noise, threatening chants after midnight

“It’s kind of like when the cops say ‘alright, a few bad apples don’t define the whole batch'... that’s what we’re dealing with - a few bad apples or a few people who are angry enough to destroy things, they don’t define the whole movement.,” Hazelton said. “There is no peace until there is justice, granted even if there are people who show up later, it’s not that they’re doing anything violent, but they are noisy and they’re here. They’re here when they’re told not to be.”