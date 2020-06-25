GRTC reports no new COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has reported that there are no new cases of COVID-19 from its employees.
On June 18, GRTC held another voluntary on-site COVID-19 testing event for staff.
The testing was conducted by SecureHealth, which is a regionally owned and operated urgent care provider.
GRTC says of the 67 employees who were tested, none have tested positive for COVID-19.
The majority of previous GRTC cases reported relatively mild symptoms or none at all when tested for COVID-19 which is why on-site testing is an invaluable tool in screening for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections.
GRTC continues to encourage individual testing for COVID-19 by staff if they feel sick or believe they have had direct contact with a positive case.
All COVID-19 testing, both on-site and elsewhere, continues to be paid for by GRTC on behalf of employees.
The 14 cases appear to be largely unrelated to each other and are spread over the past twelve weeks.
As GRTC is informed of each potential or confirmed case, all identified staff who may have been in contact with the suspected or confirmed case are notified, quarantined, and tested in accordance with guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.
