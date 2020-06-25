Goochland police investigating car break-ins

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland police say they are investigating a vehicle break-in.
On June 23 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Goochland Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Wilkes Ridge Place at the Retreat at West Creek for a report of several people going through vehicles in the parking lot.
Police say three juveniles were taken into custody and a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.