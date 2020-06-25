Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A frontal boundary to our south with weak low pressure will increase our storm chances today, followed by dry and hotter weather this weekend
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Marginal severe storm risk for damaging wind gusts possible.
Marginal means maybe one or two severe storms. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Rain chance lingers late into the evening. Highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot again. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Saharan Dust slated to arrive in VA by Saturday.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated PM shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. A little less humid. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of few PM showers or storms. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s
