Five-year anniversary of UVA Baseball’s first-ever College World Series title

The College World Series wasn't played this season due to COVID-19, but five years ago, the Virginia baseball team was celebrating its first-ever national championship.

Five-year anniversary of UVA Baseball’s first-ever College World Series title
Virginia Baseball celebrates its 2015 College World Series victory (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | June 24, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 10:13 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On June 24th, 2015, the Virginia baseball team won the national championship for the first time in program history.

The Cavaliers beat Vanderbilt 4-2 in Game Three of the College World Series final in Omaha to secure their first title.

It was a rematch of the finals from the year before.

Virginia’s championship celebration continued the next day at John Paul Jones Arena, as thousands of fans showed up cheer on the champs.

Three members of the 2015 team have already made the Major Leagues.

The Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Josh Sborz, pitched in seven games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers as a rookie last season.

Outfielder Adam Haseley, and third baseman Matt Thaiss, also made their MLB debuts last year, with the Phillies and Angels, respectively.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.