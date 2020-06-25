Five-year anniversary of UVA Baseball’s first-ever College World Series title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On June 24th, 2015, the Virginia baseball team won the national championship for the first time in program history.
The Cavaliers beat Vanderbilt 4-2 in Game Three of the College World Series final in Omaha to secure their first title.
It was a rematch of the finals from the year before.
Virginia’s championship celebration continued the next day at John Paul Jones Arena, as thousands of fans showed up cheer on the champs.
Three members of the 2015 team have already made the Major Leagues.
The Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Josh Sborz, pitched in seven games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers as a rookie last season.
Outfielder Adam Haseley, and third baseman Matt Thaiss, also made their MLB debuts last year, with the Phillies and Angels, respectively.
