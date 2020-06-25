Environmental boards are a special place to serve the public good

The Virginia Council on Environmental Justice, established by the governor just three years ago, is mandated to “provide recommendations to establish a foundation of environmental justice principles intended to protect vulnerable communities from disproportionate impacts of pollution.” While advisory in nature, the council provides a long-missing layer of accountability and is tasked with assessing environmental justice efforts across all state agencies. As we have in previous years, the nonprofit Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative, will send forth our list of recommendations in support of those applicants who stand for and exhibit our shared principles of environmental justice.