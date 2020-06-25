Death investigation underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond, police say.
Police were called around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday to the intersection of Mechanicsville and Ford avenues for a report of a person shot.
At the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
