Chesterfield LIVE! Music Festival announces 2021 date

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield LIVE! Music Festival has announced its 2021 date.
The festival was originally scheduled on May 9, but was rescheduled based on social distancing orders and guidelines established by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the CDC, and the Virginia Department of Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival has been rescheduled for May 29, 2021 to kick off the 2021 summer season.
The event will take place at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds located on 10300 Courthouse Road.
Popular musical acts will be performing such as:
- The Richmond Symphony
- Jazz ensemble Good Shot Judy
- R&B and soul band En’Novation
Performances will be held under the Richmond Symphony’s iconic “Big Tent.”
In addition to musical entertainment, there will be a children’s play area, local vendors and a variety of food trucks. There will also be beer and wine for purchase.
No pets, outside food or drinks or glassware will be allowed. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended.
