Ashland police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
June 25, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 8:08 PM

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Carmella Angeline Reyes was last seen on Tuesday, June 12 around 8:35 a.m. when she left her home.

Officials said no foul play is indicated, but her family and police are concerned for her well-being given the amount of time she has been gone.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call police at (804) 365-6140 or (804) 798-1227.

