Ashland police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police said Carmella Angeline Reyes was last seen on Tuesday, June 12 around 8:35 a.m. when she left her home.
Officials said no foul play is indicated, but her family and police are concerned for her well-being given the amount of time she has been gone.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call police at (804) 365-6140 or (804) 798-1227.
