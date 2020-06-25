American Red Cross offering limited time COVID-19 antibody testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test will screen antibodies — which are formed during an infection — and determine whether a donor’s immune system has responded to a COVID-19 infection. The test will not determine if a donor currently has the virus.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, such as COVID-19. If you feel unwell, they ask that you postpone your donation. Individuals who may have COVID-19 should not donate until they are symptom free for 28 days and feeling well and healthy.
You can make an appointment and find a nearby blood drive at this link.
The antibody test results are available on the Blood Donor App or online about 7-10 days after a donation is made.
Eligible individuals can give blood donations every 56 days. The Red Cross encourages individuals to make an appointment for when they are next eligible to receive a COVID-19 antibody test.
