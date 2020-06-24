Virginia health officials want Myrtle Beach visitors to quarantine

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ7) - Virginia health officials say people who are visiting Myrtle Beach should quarantine for 14 days.
WDBJ reports that during a press briefing, Dr. Molly O’Dell, the Director of Communicable Disease Control for the Roanoke Alleghany Health districts, addressed a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke area. That includes 22 new cases overnight Monday. The number of deaths for the RCAHD has remained at 24.
Another key point O’Dell mentioned is travel, especially to hot spots, like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“One of the significant locations people are going and coming back positive over and over again is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, so we are actually suggesting that people who go to quarantine themselves for 14 days because we’ve had so many positives from Myrtle Beach,” O’Dell said.
United Airlines, who operates seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, temporarily suspended service to Myrtle Beach due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
After the state began opening up in May, there had been 283 COVID-19 cases in Horry County. By June 22, that number had climbed to more than 2,000, and infections had doubled in nine days, according to the Associated Press. Those numbers include only residents who live in the county. The figures don’t include anyone who tests positive after going home and taking COVID-19 with them.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WWBT/WDBJ. All rights reserved.