University of Richmond releases statement on offensive social media video

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond has released a statement in regards to an offensive and racially charged video on social media.
According to a statement, the university says they rescinded an offer of admission to an incoming student who posted the video online.
The university was made aware of the video on June 22.
The institution released the following statement:
Admission to the University of Richmond is offered with the condition that students wishing to join our community to maintain the academic and social/behavioral standards on which admission is based. Standards expected of all members of the community. Violation of these standards has resulted in a review and reconsideration of the admission decision. The University of Richmond remains steadfastly committed to fostering a thriving, inclusive community and to our enduring values of diversity, inclusivity and equity.
