St. Jude Dream Home: Our sponsors - the owners of Closet Factory - visit the hospital in Memphis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If the owners of Closet Factory, Teresa and Bryan Mueller, could describe St. Jude’s Children Hospital in one word, they would say “hope” or “faith.”
The Mueller’s and NBC12 Anchors Sarah Bloom and Anthony Antoine visited St. Jude’s in Memphis at part of the St. Jude’s Dream Home campaign.
The Closet Factory owners witnessed firsthand the great work being done at the hospital.
“Just the amount of kids that come through here and I think what touched me is actually seeing it in person,” Teresa said. “Seeing all the kids being you know pulled around in red wagons with the masks on their face. It was really emotional and I mean I just can’t say enough about how important it is to help the kids and the families that are going through this.'
“The way they try to make everybody feel like it’s just a normal day,” Bryan said. “And we’re going to treat ya.”
The artwork on the walls and the everyday activities kids get to do here matters, too. Within the hospital walls, St. Jude’s team isn’t just fighting cancer. Researchers, doctors and other employees are fighting for childhoods and families, too. They hope for memories to be made and burdens to be lifted.
“They get to be kids while they’re here,” Teresa said.
St. Jude does not charge families for their treatments at the hospital.
“Imagine going through the worst thing in your life and to know you don’t have to worry about money,” Bryan said.
“They can go to the cafeteria,” Teresa said. “They can get anything they want and it doesn’t cost them any money. That is, like, amazing.”
The Muellers say they have always had a passion for helping families with sick kids, and they say that’s why they are joining the St. Jude’s team.
If you get a ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home, you could also also win $5,000 dollars towards a dream closet by Closet Factory. Some of the amazing work Closet Factory did inside the St. Jude Dream Home this year includes putting together a pantry and two amazing closets in the master bedroom.
Call 800-391-2433 to purchase a ticket now.
