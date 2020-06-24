26 nights in, protesters in Richmond say they’re not going anywhere

Protesters in the city have been clear about their demands, which have been widely reported and include calls for increased accountability, greater transparency and reduced police budgets in favor of community services. And Northam indicated he is indeed aware of what demonstrators are asking for, promising “future action on police reform and other important equity issues” when the General Assembly reconvenes in August. “Action is coming and new laws starting July 1 reflect my commitment to criminal justice reform,” he said.