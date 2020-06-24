News to Know for June 24: ‘Unlawful assembly’ for 3rd straight night; Mall shooting suspect search; Primary results; Get outside!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good Wednesday morning! Your mission today?
Andrew is giving this “sneaky good weather day” a 10 out of 10. You’ll see humidity drop with a shower chance tonight into early Thursday.
Richmond Police say two people are dead and one other is injured after a car crash along Forest Hill Avenue.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. near Bland Street when the driver went over a guard rail, crashing down the embankment. It’s unknown what caused the crash.
By 4:45 a.m., crews were still on scene working to recover the car from the embankment.
A man is fighting to survive after a shooting in Richmond’s east end.
Police say he was shot in the torso around 11:30 last night near Redwood Avenue and Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Anyone who knows anything is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police are searching for a gunman after shots were fired inside Chesterfield Towne Center, leaving a man fighting for his life.
Police say the shooting happened inside the food court around 6 yesterday evening after a fight broke out. The suspect took off after.
Now, police are asking anyone who was in the area of the food court at the time to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
For the third night in a row, police declared an unlawful assembly during a protest - this time at the Robert E. Lee monument.
People had been camped out there for hours beforehand, despite the new rule banning gatherings at the monument after sunset.
Just before 5 a.m., Virginia State Police say they were picking up trash from the area but leaving the memorials and the “Marcus-David Peters Circle” sign.
Here’s a recap of the night from The Commonwealth Times, the independent press of VCU.
Twelve protesters were arrested during the ‘unlawful assembly’ outside Richmond City Hall early yesterday morning.
Police say the protesters threw rocks and other objects at officers. Virginia state police say one protester attacked an RPD officer and 3 state troopers with a wooden pole - one suffered a serious arm injury and another trooper had his helmet cracked by it.
Republican voters picked Daniel Gade to run against Senator Mark Warner in November. Gade is an army veteran who deployed to Iraq. After leaving the Army, he worked in the Bush administration on veterans issues. He is now a professor at American University.
In the Democratic Primary for the fourth congressional district, Congressman Donald McEachin beat challenger Cazel Levine of Chesterfield. This district typically elects Democrats, so McEachin is expected to cruise to victory in November.
One week from today, the commonwealth will enter phase three of Governor Northam’s reopening plan.
Stores, restaurants and bars will no longer have capacity limits, but social distancing measures will still be required. That also includes salons and barbershops.
Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other indoor entertainment venues can finally reopen but only at 50% capacity. Meanwhile, more people can work out at the gym, which will have a capacity cap of 75%. But Northam’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect.
The state’s public gathering ban goes from a 50-person limit to a 250-person limit. And childcare services across the state can reopen to anyone, not just working families.
A heads up if you’re planning on heading to Myrtle Beach any time soon - The Virginia Department of Health says you should quarantine for 14 days once you return home.
That’s because a growing number of people who are returning from Myrtle Beach are testing positive for the coronavirus. Health officials suggest people return to the basics of washing their hands, social distancing and staying away from crowds.
