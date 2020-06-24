Louisa County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating “most wanted” suspect

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating one of its most wanted suspects. (Source: WVIR)
June 24, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 9:44 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating one of its most wanted suspects.

The suspect, 37-year-old Lee Edward Oakes Jr., is wanted for the malicious wounding of a juvenile.

In 2017, Oakes was found guilty of felony killing of livestock and misdemeanor animal cruelty after killing a pig from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-346-1466.

