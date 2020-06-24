Louisa County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating “most wanted” suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating one of its most wanted suspects.
The suspect, 37-year-old Lee Edward Oakes Jr., is wanted for the malicious wounding of a juvenile.
In 2017, Oakes was found guilty of felony killing of livestock and misdemeanor animal cruelty after killing a pig from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-346-1466.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.