Kings Dominion releases statement on Phase 3 of reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion has released a statement in response to reopening under Phase 3 restrictions.
Kings Dominion is disappointed to hear as part of the Phase 3 announcement that the restrictions applied to smaller indoor attractions and venues are being improperly applied to large amusement parks, such as Kings Dominion. Although we respect the decisions of our state officials, the restriction of limiting our park to just 1,000 guests does not reflect the large volume of space available to accommodate recommended social distancing protocols, and essentially suggests the state will only allow us to have 5 people per operating acre.
As professional amusement park operators with an exemplary safety record, we are experts at managing risks and following protocols. We have developed protocols to safely reopen our parks in accordance with governmental and CDC directives, Virginia Department of Health, medical professionals, and industry standards that are specifically responsive to the COVID-19 crisis. Many amusement parks across the United States have already successfully reopened with similar protocols.
Our capacity-controlled, family-friendly experience, coupled with the operational expertise of our seasoned park professionals, provides for an environment where predictable observance and enforcement of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols can be achieved. We are hopeful that our plan for re-opening will receive serious consideration and that a separate decision will be made in short order for amusement parks in Virginia.
