‘I’ve had cancer like the past 3 years': Virginia boy fighting cancer for 5th time at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

“We have benefited from so many things here at St. Jude and I can’t put into words,” Amy said. “I can’t put it into words and quite honestly, if we hadn’t arrived at St. Jude I don’t think Zac would be here. And how much is one more day worth with your kid? And you can’t….no one thinks their child will get cancer. No one. And most of the time it’s not like, oh that won’t happen to me. You’re just like, you don’t think about it. But you don’t know when it will be your kid or your grandkids or the kid playing down the street. You don’t know.”