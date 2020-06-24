HCPS considering 2 approaches for return to school; seeks input via survey

“There’s no doubt that we’re excited about welcoming our students and staff back to school in the fall, but we agree with the governor that the school day will look very different,” said HCPS Superintendent Amy E. Cashwell. “We continue to review the state’s guidance and narrow our focus. We know already that this summer and fall will be about re-imagining the school experience and building community confidence that our schools will continue to be a healthy and safe place for students to learn and grow.”