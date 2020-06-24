Former school employee sentenced after traveling to sexually abuse minors

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A former school bus driver has been sentenced after traveling to Virginia to sexually abuse minors, according to the Department of Justice.
Thomas Monti, 73, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for traveling from Tennessee to Henrico County in order to meet up with and sexually abusing two children. Monti previously worked as a teacher since 1972 and an assistant principal from 1996 to 2007 in the Nashville, T.N area.
Court documents say Monti, under the name, “Master Thorn”, reached out online to an undercover FBI agent posing as an adult with access to two minor children.
Documents also say Monti detailed his interest in engaging in sexual acts with the children, to include graphic and violent sadomasochistic conduct.
The explicit chats continued for two months until October 2019 when Monti made the 10-hour trip from Tennessee to Virginia to meet the purported woman and the children in Henrico County.
According to court documents, Monti’s intent was to live with the woman and the children for a time in order to engage in various forms of sexual abuse.
The Department of Justice says once Monti arrived at a restaurant in Henrico County on the afternoon of October 3, agents with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force arrested him.
Authorities located the following items in Monti’s car:
- handcuffs
- plastic ties
- chains
- metal skewers
- ball gags
- various sex toys
- candy
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.