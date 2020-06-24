Former RPS music teacher pleads guilty in child pornography case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond City Public Schools music teacher has pleaded guilty after producing images of child sexual abuse.
Court documents say Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, received attention from law enforcement in 2019 for uploading multiple images of child pornography via Snapchat and Kik Messenger.
Law enforcement says during a court-authorized search of his home and electronic devices in December of 2019, additional images and videos of child sexual abuse were discovered.
Donelson admitted in a statement of facts that he produced several images and videos of child pornography using his personal cell phone, including with a four-year-old victim.
At the time of Donelson’s arrest, he was employed as an elementary school music teacher with Richmond City Public Schools and an Associated Minister/Music Director at Mount Hope Baptist Church.
Court documents say Donelson pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced on Sept. 28, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.