Forecast: Sneaky good weather day on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pleasant June day for Wednesday with dropping humidity, then a shower chance tonight/early Thursday.
**TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dolly formed over the Atlantic today but will stay far offshore with no weather impacts forecast for the U.S.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. 10-2pm is most likely timing. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and turning hot again. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Saharan Dust slated to arrive in VA by Saturday.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated PM shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)
