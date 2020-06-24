First Alert: Low risk for a few strong storms on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a low risk for a few strong thunderstorms on Thursday as a small weather system slides across Southern Virginia.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of I-64 in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday. A marginal risk means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but it’s expected to be short-lived and limited in intensity.
TIMING
The most likely time to see a few strong storms on Thursday will be during the early afternoon from Noon until 3 p.m.
THREATS
The primary threat with any storms on Thursday will be gusty winds, along with lightning, downpours, and potentially some small hail.
The NBC12 First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted with updates on air, online, and on the NBC12 First Alert Weather app. You can download it at this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.