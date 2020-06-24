First Alert: Low risk for a few strong storms on Thursday

The risk for strong storms Thursday will be highest in the early afternoon, mainly south of I-64

By Nick Russo | June 24, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 10:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a low risk for a few strong thunderstorms on Thursday as a small weather system slides across Southern Virginia.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of I-64 in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday. A marginal risk means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but it’s expected to be short-lived and limited in intensity.

TIMING

The most likely time to see a few strong storms on Thursday will be during the early afternoon from Noon until 3 p.m.

THREATS

The primary threat with any storms on Thursday will be gusty winds, along with lightning, downpours, and potentially some small hail.

