Entertainment venues in Virginia prepare to reopen under phase three

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is a week away from entering phase three of reopening. This means even more businesses that have been closed for months will be eagerly awaiting to welcome guests. Entertainment venues will finally get to open their doors, but at 50% capacity.
At King Pin Lanes in Midlothian, things have been quiet for months.
“It’s been insane. You have so much loss just being closed and you have nothing coming in at all,” General Manager David Bredemeier said. Faithful customers have been inquiring. “Just last weekend, we fielded every bit of 30 calls and people are saying ‘Is bowling open? Is bowling open? Is bowling open?”
The answer was and will continue to be ‘no” until July 1 when Virginia will enter phase 3 of reopening. At King Pin Lanes, things will look different.
“We also have the lanes set up to where it’s going to be every other lane. That’s why the tables are together. They used to be separated but the tables are together like they are now because now we have to have every other lane to allow that social distancing…[We will] clean up the tables, chairs, and then seat the next people that come in,” he said.
Masks will be available for customers who don't have them.
“After everybody bowls, we’re then going to take and clean off the bowling balls and put them back so it’s going to be a constant cleaning…[We will] make sure we get through the finger holes, which is very important because that’s where everybody’s hands are going. So we got to wipe down inside there, wipe the whole thing off and then place it back on the rack,” Bredemeier explained.
It's the new face of heading to the bowling alley, with safety first.
“We have to do what we have to do to keep people safe and make sure they feel comfortable knowing that we’re cleaning and trying to make it a safe environment for them,” he added.
When Virginia gets to phase three, people will be able to gather at social spaces as long as there are no more than 250 people. Restaurants and other retail spaces will be able to operate at full capacity.
