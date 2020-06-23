Va. proposes standards for dealing with COVID-19 following hundreds of complaints against employers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As more businesses begin to bring employees back, Virginia still has no set safety and health standards for dealing with COVID-19 in the workplace. That’s led to hundreds of complaints filed against employers across the commonwealth.
Complaints obtained by NBC29 from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) through a Freedom of Information Act request reveal worried workers and employers rushing to adapt to a rapidly changing situation in the first weeks of the pandemic.
American Woodmark in Orange is considered an essential business, so the company’s mill hasn’t slowed down during the pandemic. Director of manufacturing Adam Kell is responsible for keeping the facility’s 242 employees protected from the virus.
“We’ve marked the floor in several locations with six-foot distancing. It allows them to line-up at the end of the day to make sure they’re staying safe and keeping apart from each other,” Kell said.
One-way arrows and signs control the flow through the facility’s walkways. Plexiglass guards separate workers in areas where social distancing is difficult. Employees also sit far apart in the break room. Three social-distancing auditors go through the mill three times a shift to make sure employees are following sox feet of separation.
“It took a lot of coaching, we’re not perfect. We’re still out there auditing every day making sure people are wearing their masks, keeping their distances, make sure everybody is staying where they need to be,” Kell said.
Kell says the mill put many of these protocols in place even before it became the subject of an employee’s safety complaint filed with DOLI. The March 24 complaint alleged the company wasn’t following social distancing, didn’t increase cleaning, and did not properly identify and isolate potentially infectious employees.
“I think it was more a reaction of fear from some employees that we had, but we took it very seriously. It’s something that we said, ‘let’s make sure we’re addressing this, let’s make sure we’re doing everything correctly,‘” Kell said.
The department closed its investigation into the complaint after the company showed the efforts it’s taking. It’s one of the 106 coronavirus -related complaints filed across Virginia in the first few weeks of the pandemic in March and April. That number soared to 423 complaints by the end of May. The department is investigating seven deaths and four hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the workplace.
“This is a widespread concern that is not something we, obviously, handle on a day to day basis, but I think we have done a very good job using the resources we have at the agency and getting the word out to employees and employers on things they can do to control the hazards,” DOLI Occupational Safety and Health Cooperative Programs Director Jennifer Rose said.
One challenge for workplace safety inspectors is noted in letters sent by the department to employers facing complaints. It reads, in part, “There currently is no Virginia law, standard, or regulation specifically designed to address the COVID-19 virus.” That’s still true three months into the pandemic. Instead, the department encourages employers and employees to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We’ve found that employers are well knowledgeable of the requirements they need to have to protect their employees,” Rose said.
NBC29 obtained records for the six complaints DOLI found as valid involving companies in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Those facilities were the Pilot Travel Center in Rockingham County, Plow & Hearth in Madison County, a Target distribution center in Augusta County, American Woodmark in Orange, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, and Great Eastern Resort Corp. in Harrisonburg. The most common concerns are related to social distancing, cleaning, and how companies reacted to employees showing possible symptoms of COVID-19. DOLI closed all of those complaint investigations after finding the employers’ responses to be satisfactory.
DOLI notified Plow & Hearth about a March 31 complaint alleging it was holding group meetings and not practicing social distancing. Some of the safety measures the company put in place include employee temperature checks, no visitors, and taping an “X” on the floor every six feet in the distribution center where about 100 people are working to fulfill the home and garden retailer’s surge in online orders. A quarter of the call center’s staff is now working remotely.
“There were a couple of real sort of panic situations. You know, the first time somebody went home with a fever, ‘what do we do, what’s the protocol?' So, we’ve had to work through all those situations,” Plow & Hearth CEO Leslie Newton said.
New employees are required to test for COVID-19. Plow & Hearth expects to continue these protocols into the holidays when it brings in several hundred seasonal workers.
“You have to do everything you can do to keep your employees safe. That’s our responsibility as employers,” Newton said.
Kell encourages employers to openly communicate with their workers about the threat of COVID-19 and demonstrate daily how to keep them safe and healthy.
“Take it seriously. Don’t mess around with it. People see it right away on the floor. They know if you’re taking it seriously, they’re going to take it seriously as well,” Kell said.
The state Safety and Health Codes Board will consider proposed COVID-19 standards during an emergency meeting Wednesday, June 24. The 35-page document sets standards based on an employee’s risk level for exposure to the virus. All employers would be required to follow procedures for sanitation and disinfection as well as for when an employee tests positive for COVID-19 or antibodies.
